UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Development Authority Bids Farewell To Officer On Qualifying CSS

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Multan Development Authority bids farewell to officer on qualifying CSS

Multan Development Authority (MDA) administration bid farewell to Assistant Director Estate and Land Management Rana Dilawar, who qualified Central Superior Services (CSS).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) administration bid farewell to Assistant Director Estate and Land Management Rana Dilawar, who qualified Central Superior Services (CSS).

Directors, deputy directors and assistant directors of all departments of MDA attended the farewell.

Speaking on the occasion, MDA Director General Tanvir Iqbal said that it was an honour for the authority that one of its employees had qualified CSS.

He stated that though all services had their own respect and regard but qualifying CSS was a great honour.

He wished Rana Dilawar all the best for his future pursuits.

Rana Dilawar informed that though he had spent a very short period of his service in MDA, but he had learnt a lot in this span which would be asset for him in days to come.

He thanked his colleagues and seniors for extending their cooperation for fulfilling his duties.

Related Topics

Multan Superior CSS All Best

Recent Stories

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes illegal ..

1 minute ago

Court hands down death penalty to accused for kill ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court declares PMDC changes in medical ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrest 15 suspects

1 minute ago

Banks invest AED10.3 billion in bonds over eight m ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Free Eye Camp At Abdul Rehman Goth, ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.