Multan Development Authority bids farewell to officer on qualifying CSS

Multan Development Authority (MDA) administration bid farewell to Assistant Director Estate and Land Management Rana Dilawar, who qualified Central Superior Services (CSS).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) : Multan Development Authority (MDA) administration bid farewell to Assistant Director Estate and Land Management Rana Dilawar, who qualified Central Superior Services ( CSS ).

Directors, deputy directors and assistant directors of all departments of MDA attended the farewell.

Speaking on the occasion, MDA Director General Tanvir Iqbal said that it was an honour for the authority that one of its employees had qualified CSS.

He stated that though all services had their own respect and regard but qualifying CSS was a great honour.

He wished Rana Dilawar all the best for his future pursuits.

Rana Dilawar informed that though he had spent a very short period of his service in MDA, but he had learnt a lot in this span which would be asset for him in days to come.

He thanked his colleagues and seniors for extending their cooperation for fulfilling his duties.