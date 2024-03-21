Murtaza Javed Abbasi vows unwavering support for constituency despite losing in election

- Home
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Former Federal Minister and General Secretary of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, reiterated his commitment to his constituency, pledging unwavering support to the people who stood by him in the last general election.
He spent a busy day engaging with constituents, expressing gratitude for the warm reception in village Diwal Manal, Murtaza Javed Abbasi thanked voters and supporters.
He emphasized that addressing their issues remains his top priority.
Acknowledging the ups and downs of electoral politics, Abbasi underscored his belief in serving the masses, affirming his commitment to continue serving them regardless of his electoral status.
Reflecting on his past tenure as a Member National Assembly and federal minister, Abbasi highlighted the completion of numerous developmental projects worth billions of rupees in NA-16, setting an unprecedented benchmark.
