Murtaza Wahab Dismisses Rigging Allegations
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday dismissed allegations of rigging, asserting that such claims were merely attempts to mask their defeat.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that these baseless allegations stem from the opposition's struggle to maintain relevance in the political arena.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secured a resounding victory in the elections, winning 90% of the seats with significant margins, he added.
Wahab urged anyone with complaints regarding the electoral process to seek recourse through legal channels such as the Election Tribunal and other legal forums.
While acknowledging the fundamental right to peaceful protest, he cautioned against disrupting public order and daily life under the guise of protest.
