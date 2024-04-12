Open Menu

MWL Secy-Gen Delivers Eid Sermon, Advocates For Palestinians; Announces Initiatives For Social Welfare, Religious Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM

MWL Secy-Gen delivers Eid sermon, advocates for Palestinians; announces initiatives for social welfare, religious education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The Secretary-General of Muslim World League (MWL), Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, delivered a powerful Eid-ul-Fitr sermon at Faisal Mosque in the Federal capital on Wednesday, urging Muslims to remember and support their Palestinian brethren amidst ongoing challenges in Gaza.

In his address to the faithful, Dr. Al-Issa emphasized the importance of solidarity and prayers for the Palestinian people, calling for divine intervention to alleviate their suffering and hold perpetrators of aggression accountable for their actions.

Highlighting the significance of exemplifying Islamic values through actions, Dr. Al-Issa underscored the positive impact of individuals who embody the true essence of islam in their daily lives. His message resonated with the congregation, encouraging them to uphold compassion, justice, and righteousness in their interactions with others.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt revealed Dr. Al-Issa's plans to sign a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a groundbreaking Seerat-un-Nabi Museum in the federal capital.

“This museum, the first of its kind in Pakistan, will showcase relics and artifacts related to the life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), enriching religious education and cultural heritage,” he added.

Further enhancing religious education, Dr. Al-Issa will serve as the chief guest at a prize distribution ceremony for young 'Huffaz' at the Jinnah Convention Center on April 13, as disclosed by MWL Regional Director Saad Masoud M. Al Harthi. “This initiative aims to recognize and celebrate the dedication and achievements of young memorizers of the Quran, fostering a deeper appreciation for Islamic knowledge and scholarship,” he added.

Dr. Al-Issa's multifaceted engagements during the Eid festivities underscore the MWL's commitment to promoting social welfare, religious education, and interfaith harmony, aligning with its mission to uphold the principles of compassion, justice, and solidarity within the global Muslim community.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Gaza Young April Mosque Muslim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan