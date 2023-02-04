UrduPoint.com

NA-38 By-polls On March 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2023 | 06:10 PM

NA-38 by-polls on March 16

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The District Election Commissioner (DEC) on Saturday has issued a schedule for a by-election on the national assembly seat (NA-38) DI Khan-I constituency.

According to a notification, issued by the returning officer, the election would be held on the general seat of the national assembly on March 16, while the willing candidates could submit their nomination papers with the returning officer at his office at Al-Waris City, near Bab-e-Dera, Bannu, road during the office hours (08:00am. to 04:00pm.) from February 06 to 08.

The Names of the nominated candidates would be published on February 09 and the nomination papers would be scrutinized by February 13.

The notification said the appeals against the decisions of the returning officer regarding accepting or rejecting the nomination papers could be filed by February 16.

The decision on these appeals would be decided by the Appellate Tribunal by February 20.

Moreover, the revised list of candidates would be published on February 21st.

Meanwhile, February 22 will be the last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers by the candidature and then another revised list would be published on the same day. Furthermore, the election symbols would be allotted to the contesting candidates on February 23.

