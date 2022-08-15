NA speaker congratulates journalists on nomination of National Civil Awards 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday said the journalist community had always played an important role in strengthening democracy in the country and promoting democratic values in the society.

He expressed these views while congratulating renowned journalists for being nominated for the National Civil Award 2022 on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The speaker said the role of the media in the promotion of democratic values was commendable in the country. However, he appreciated the role of the journalist community for the promotion of freedom of expression and supremacy of the Parliament.

He congratulated Mujibur Rehman Shami, Altaf Hasan Qureshi (Hilal Pakistan), Javed Chaudhry (Sitara Pakistan), Nadeem Malik, Tikka Khan and Hafiz Tahir Khalil for being nominated for the Presidential Award for their services.

The speaker paid tribute to the late Ahmad Nizami as (Hilal Pakistan), Late Ziauddin and Late Atta Ur Rehman for being nominated as recipient of Star Pakistan.

He also paid tribute to late Ajay Lalwani , late Irshad Mastoi , late Musa Khan Khel and late Arif Khan, late Zia-ur-Rehman Farooqui and late Shahid Zahri for being nominated for Taghma Pakistan award.

Raja Pervaiz said the journalists nominated for the National Civil Awards had performed outstanding services in the field of journalism, in recognition of which they were being awarded with the National Civil Awards.

He said award-winning journalists were torch-bearer for young journalists in the field of journalism.