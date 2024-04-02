Naat competition held at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organized a Naat competition between students of colleges and universities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, in which 18 students from different institutions participated and recited Naats.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood was the chief guest while Director General Regional Services (DGRS), Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmed Khan hosted the event.

In his address, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that it is a great blessing to present the Naat of our Holy Prophet (S.A.W) and there is no competition or position in it, but it is an expression of devotion and love.

Vice Chancellor stated that the life of Prophet PBUH serves as a guiding principle for all humanity, offering a pathway through which they can enhance in both worlds.

Vice-Chancellor also directed to organize Qirat, Naat, speeches and national song competitions in regional offices on the request of DGRS.

The winners of the regions will participate in the final ceremony at Islamabad Main Campus on 12 Rabiul Awwal and Independence Day. Dr. Tauqir in his address said that this event is a link of fifty years of celebrations and an opportunity to wrap up the blessed moments of Ramadan.

He thanked the Vice Chancellor all the teachers, students and university administration for their participation. Muhammad Hisham Al Hasan won the first position, Subhan Al Khairy got the second and Muhammad Shakeel won the third position while Prof. Dr. Arshad Mahmoud Nashad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Bashir Malik and Lecturer Muhammad Hamid were the judges.