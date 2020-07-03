The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the acquittal of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in Sahiwal Rental Power case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the acquittal of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in Sahiwal Rental Power case.

The NAB had named Pervaiz Ashraf, former secretary water and power Shahid Rafi, Tahir Basharrat, Shaukat Tareen, Ismail Qureshi, Muhammad Saleem Arif, Chaudhry Abdul Qadir, Iqbal Ali Shah, Wazir Ali Bhaio and Razi Abbas as respondents in his case. NAB court had earlier acquitted these people from the corruption reference.

The NAB had stated in its plea that the accountability court had not completed all legal requirements in its judgment dated June 25. It prayed the court to turn down the acquittal decision of the trial court for the above accused.