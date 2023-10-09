Naeem condemns Israeli attack on Palestinian people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Senior central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Balochistan, Chaudhry Naeem Karim condemned the martyrdom and injuries of hundreds of people as a result of the barbaric bombing of the innocent Palestinian people by Israeli planes.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the people of Pakistan stand with their Palestinian brothers in this hour of difficulty, Pakistan has always supported the Palestinian position.

Now is the time to raise our voice against this oppression and barbaric aggression of Israel, human rights organizations should immediately stop the Israeli aggression, and the United Nations and the OIC should immediately find a peaceful solution for Palestine, he said.

He said that the hearts of Pakistanis always beat with the Palestinian people, the zealous people of Palestine and the Muslim Ummah would never accept the illegitimate Israeli Zionist state saying that Palestinian Muslims have won the hearts of Muslims all over the world by showing their faith and honor.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that the oppressed Palestinians have been forced to respond to Israeli forces in response to Israeli atrocities when the oppression of the oppressed continues uninterrupted for decades, the reaction was natural.

The world and the United Nations should play a role in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a purposeful negotiation process, he said.

He said that the Palestinian people have been facing the worst repression and violence for the past several decades.