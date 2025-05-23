Open Menu

Naila Kiani Becomes First Pakistani To Summit 8,586 Meters Kangchenjunga Peak

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2025 | 01:42 PM

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak

Kangchenjunga, located on India-Nepal border, is highest peak in India and third highest globally

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2025) Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani has reached a significant milestone by successfully summiting Kangchenjunga, the world’s third-highest peak, standing at 8,586 meters. She began her ascent from Camp Four on Thursday evening and reached the summit at 6 a.m. today, proudly hoisting the Pakistani flag atop the mountain.

Kangchenjunga, located on the India-Nepal border, is the highest peak in India and the third highest globally. Naila’s achievement marks a major breakthrough not only for her but also for Pakistan’s mountaineering community.

After the ascent, Naila expressed immense pride but emphasized that her journey is far from over.

She described conquering Kangchenjunga not just as a personal victory but as a message to all Pakistani women about their strength and resilience.

“This achievement is a message to all women in Pakistan that they are stronger than they realize,” Naila said.

With this successful climb, Naila Kiani has now summited 12 peaks above 8,000 meters, making her the first and only Pakistani woman to achieve this feat. Her ultimate goal is to scale all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks, a challenge that has only been completed by a select few mountaineers worldwide.

Naila’s historic accomplishment is being celebrated as an inspiration for women and adventurers across Pakistan.

