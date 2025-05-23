Naila Kiani Becomes First Pakistani To Summit 8,586 Meters Kangchenjunga Peak
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2025 | 01:42 PM
Kangchenjunga, located on India-Nepal border, is highest peak in India and third highest globally
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2025) Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani has reached a significant milestone by successfully summiting Kangchenjunga, the world’s third-highest peak, standing at 8,586 meters. She began her ascent from Camp Four on Thursday evening and reached the summit at 6 a.m. today, proudly hoisting the Pakistani flag atop the mountain.
Kangchenjunga, located on the India-Nepal border, is the highest peak in India and the third highest globally. Naila’s achievement marks a major breakthrough not only for her but also for Pakistan’s mountaineering community.
After the ascent, Naila expressed immense pride but emphasized that her journey is far from over.
She described conquering Kangchenjunga not just as a personal victory but as a message to all Pakistani women about their strength and resilience.
“This achievement is a message to all women in Pakistan that they are stronger than they realize,” Naila said.
With this successful climb, Naila Kiani has now summited 12 peaks above 8,000 meters, making her the first and only Pakistani woman to achieve this feat. Her ultimate goal is to scale all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks, a challenge that has only been completed by a select few mountaineers worldwide.
Naila’s historic accomplishment is being celebrated as an inspiration for women and adventurers across Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission
Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..
What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?
UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting in Brazil
DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector
SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP
Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA
UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak3 minutes ago
-
10-Day Sanitation drive underway in DI Khan by WSSC16 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Interior dismisses claims terming Thailand as hub of human trafficking16 minutes ago
-
What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?41 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in exchange of fire with police46 minutes ago
-
Khyber police seize 58kg drugs, smuggler arrested46 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers held for martyred constable at Police Line56 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 20251 hour ago
-
Pakistan to expose India through legal diplomacy: Aqeel Malik1 hour ago
-
Annual report of National Commission on Status of Women tabled in Senate1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 239,742 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Six bills referred to committees for further review1 hour ago