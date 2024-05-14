Nanbais refuse to sell 100-gram Roti for Rs 10; demand uninterrupted gas supply

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Nanbais association here on Tuesday refused to sell a 100-gram Roti for Rs 10 as fixed by the district government and demanded a slash in electricity charges and uninterrupted gas supply.

The association said due to the non-availability of a sui gas supply, they were forced to purchase expensive LPG and wood to cook “Roti” in “Tandoor”, adding that the charges for electricity were also very high.

It said that only reducing the prices of flour could not make the difference, adding, that it should ensure uninterrupted gas and reduce electricity rates to provide cheap Roti.

APP/adi