Nanbais Refuse To Sell 100-gram Roti For Rs 10; Demand Uninterrupted Gas Supply
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Nanbais association here on Tuesday refused to sell a 100-gram Roti for Rs 10 as fixed by the district government and demanded a slash in electricity charges and uninterrupted gas supply.
The association said due to the non-availability of a sui gas supply, they were forced to purchase expensive LPG and wood to cook “Roti” in “Tandoor”, adding that the charges for electricity were also very high.
It said that only reducing the prices of flour could not make the difference, adding, that it should ensure uninterrupted gas and reduce electricity rates to provide cheap Roti.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Program prepared to improve literacy rate: Maqbool Siddiqui7 minutes ago
-
Old Age Home, Vocational Centre to be established in Islamabad soon: Randhawa7 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 384 kg drugs in 10 operations17 minutes ago
-
CPO visits different police stations17 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers held27 minutes ago
-
Quack booked,clinic sealed27 minutes ago
-
Seven days training of faculty members concludes at SABS37 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits held37 minutes ago
-
Food deptt removes DFC, suspends AFC over alleged corruption in wheat procurement47 minutes ago
-
Chilam Josh festival continuing in Kalash valleys in full swing47 minutes ago
-
Education directorate for repairing of all electrical appliances in schools47 minutes ago
-
LG&CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" Programme57 minutes ago