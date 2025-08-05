Open Menu

Nation Express Full Solidarity With People Of Occupied J&K: Law Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that today, we across Pakistan express our full solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, a day that reminds us of India’s illegal and unilateral actions.

In a statement, the minister said that on August 5, 2019, India violated not only UN resolutions but also its own promises by abrogating Articles 370 and 35 of the Constitution. Since then, the Kashmiri people have been facing the worst siege, communication blackout, forced detentions and gross human rights violations.

He said that on this day, Pakistan reiterates its full solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

We will continue to support their fundamental right to self-determination, which they have under UN resolutions and international law.

He said that Pakistan has strongly condemned this illegal action by India at every international forum and has tried to draw the attention of the international community to the ongoing atrocities in the occupied valley, so that it can take serious notice and play an effective role in stopping India.

We want to remind the international community that silence on oppression is actually support for it. Now is the time for justice to be done.

Let us renew our pledge today that Pakistan will always stand by the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom until they get freedom, peace, and justice.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025

13 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

8 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

8 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

9 hours ago
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

9 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

10 hours ago
 Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

10 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

10 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

10 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan