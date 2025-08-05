Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that today, we across Pakistan express our full solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, a day that reminds us of India’s illegal and unilateral actions.

In a statement, the minister said that on August 5, 2019, India violated not only UN resolutions but also its own promises by abrogating Articles 370 and 35 of the Constitution. Since then, the Kashmiri people have been facing the worst siege, communication blackout, forced detentions and gross human rights violations.

He said that on this day, Pakistan reiterates its full solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

We will continue to support their fundamental right to self-determination, which they have under UN resolutions and international law.

He said that Pakistan has strongly condemned this illegal action by India at every international forum and has tried to draw the attention of the international community to the ongoing atrocities in the occupied valley, so that it can take serious notice and play an effective role in stopping India.

We want to remind the international community that silence on oppression is actually support for it. Now is the time for justice to be done.

Let us renew our pledge today that Pakistan will always stand by the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom until they get freedom, peace, and justice.