Nation Express Full Solidarity With People Of Occupied J&K: Law Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that today, we across Pakistan express our full solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, a day that reminds us of India’s illegal and unilateral actions.
In a statement, the minister said that on August 5, 2019, India violated not only UN resolutions but also its own promises by abrogating Articles 370 and 35 of the Constitution. Since then, the Kashmiri people have been facing the worst siege, communication blackout, forced detentions and gross human rights violations.
He said that on this day, Pakistan reiterates its full solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
We will continue to support their fundamental right to self-determination, which they have under UN resolutions and international law.
He said that Pakistan has strongly condemned this illegal action by India at every international forum and has tried to draw the attention of the international community to the ongoing atrocities in the occupied valley, so that it can take serious notice and play an effective role in stopping India.
We want to remind the international community that silence on oppression is actually support for it. Now is the time for justice to be done.
Let us renew our pledge today that Pakistan will always stand by the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom until they get freedom, peace, and justice.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..8 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan8 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui8 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history9 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law9 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister9 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister10 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy10 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk10 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July10 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch10 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..10 hours ago