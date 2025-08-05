Open Menu

Strict Action Underway Against Sugar Profiteers: Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Monday said that the government is taking strict action against hoarders and profiteers, particularly in the sugar sector.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that administrative measures are being taken and a crackdown is underway to stabilize the market.

The minister assured the public that sugar is available in sufficient quantities and the situation in major cities has improved significantly.

“Rest assured, things have improved and will continue to get better,” he added.

He warned that stern action would be taken against anyone found involved in unjustified profiteering, including sugar mill owners.

