Nation marks 75th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with reverence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :The 75th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of the nation, was solemnly and respectfully commemorated throughout the country on Monday.

Quaid-e-Azam led the Muslim community's efforts to attain a separate nation, and subsequently, he held the position of Pakistan's first Governor-General until his passing on September 11, 1948.

Born on December 25, 1876, in Karachi, Quaid-e-Azam received his early education in the city before pursuing higher studies abroad. He led the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until the establishment of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

The anniversary day commenced with special prayers held in mosques and various places of worship, seeking eternal peace for his departed soul and prosperity and peace for the nation. Prayers and offerings of Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani took place at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.

Government officials from various sectors paid their respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi, laying floral wreaths and offering Fateha.

In commemoration of the day, educational institutions and a range of political, social, and cultural organizations arranged various programs. During these events, speakers provided insights into the character and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"Few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Muhammad Ali Jinnah did all three," said the speakers.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television broadcast special programmes on this occasion to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for his unmatched services for the freedom of Pakistan.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, in his commemorative message on Quaid-e-Azam's anniversary, reiterated Pakistan's dedication to realizing a modern Islamic welfare state aligned with Quaid-e-Azam's ideals. The focus remains on education and poverty alleviation. On this significant occasion, President Alvi lauded Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's leadership in the creation of Pakistan and his unwavering commitment to peace, equality, the rule of law, economic and social justice, as well as the rights of minorities in the subcontinent.

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Interim Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar marked the 75th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah by visiting his mausoleum. They paid their respects by laying a wreath, offering prayers, and leaving comments in the visitors' book. Governor Tessori emphasized the importance of Quaid's principles for the nation's development, while Interim Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar urged the country to follow Jinnah's principles for prosperity, considering his services and thoughts as a guiding light for the nation.

Caretaker Minister Jamal Shah inaugurated "Portraits of Quaid," an art exhibition by Ali Azmat, commemorating Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's 75th death anniversary at PNCA. The exhibition showcases hyperrealistic artworks capturing Jinnah's expressions and emotions, reflecting love for nature, history, and contemporary issues. It's open to the public until September 18, 2023. The event drew a diverse audience, including artists, students, VIPs, and government officials.