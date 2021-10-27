National Assembly body directs PIA to start flights between Peshawar to Kuala Lumpur

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurances directed the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to start flights between Peshawar and Kuala Lumpur.

The committee was informed that PIA authority used to operate two flights per week between Peshawar and Kuala Lumpur.

Thereafter, the flights were suspended due to the unknown reasons.

The representative of PIAC informed that they wanted to restore the flights but the travel protocol issued by Malaysian Government that no one could travel from Pakistan to Malaysia was the main reason to suspend the operation.

So, it is not possible to start flight operation between Peshawar and Kuala Lumpur.

However, after change in the Malaysian travel policy the PIAC shall consider to start flight operation between Peshawar and Kuala Lumpur.

The Standing Committee directed that PIAC to ensure to start flight operation between Peshawar and Kuala Lumpur on priority basis and its compliance report may be furnished to the committee.

The committee also recommended to pay Engineering Allowance to all of the Engineers at par with Provinces.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the committee, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar and attended by Members National Assembly Mujahid Ali, Shagufta Jumani, Chaudhary Armghan Subhani, Usman Ibrahim, Syed Javed Husnain, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Chaudhary Aamir Sultan Cheema, Saira Bano, Sher Akbar Khan, MNA/Mover and Mehboob Shah, MNA/Mover.

