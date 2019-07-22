National Assembly to meet on July 29

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday summoned the session of the National Assembly on July 29 (Monday) at 4:00 p.m at the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday summoned the session of the National Assembly on July 29 (Monday) at 4:00 p.m at the Parliament House.

The President has summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.