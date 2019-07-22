UrduPoint.com
National Assembly To Meet On July 29

Mon 22nd July 2019

National Assembly to meet on July 29

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday summoned the session of the National Assembly on July 29 (Monday) at 4:00 p.m at the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday summoned the session of the National Assembly on July 29 (Monday) at 4:00 p.m at the Parliament House.

The President has summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

