UrduPoint.com

National Peace Jirga At Chakdara Malakand Division Held

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 04:00 PM

National Peace Jirga at Chakdara Malakand Division held

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) ::The National Aman Qaumi Jirga at Chakdara, Malakand Division held on Sunday with thousands of people from all walks of life attended.

Jahan Alam, President of Pathoon Qom, MPA Bahadur Khan, Ex-Provincial Minister Muzaffar Syed, Jamaat-e-Islami leader and former MNA Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqub Khan, ANP Central Vice President Hussain Shah Khan, Former Provincial Minister of PML-N Malik Jahanzeb, JUI District Ameer Sirajuddin, Jamaat-e-Islami Dir Leader Malik Bahram Khan, ANP District General Secretary Khwaja Muhammad Khan of Swat, Shangla District Lawyer Mutawakkul Khan of Buner. Lawyers Union President Mehboob Khan, Buner District Awami Pashtun General Secretary Mujibur Rahman, Malakand District General Secretary Ijaz Ali, ANP Malakand District President Ijaz Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami Swat District Ameer Syed Habib-ul-Haq, Pashtun Protection Moment Provincial President Idris Bacha, Pakistan Peoples Party Provincial Advisor Amjad Khan, former Jamaat-e-Islami Provincial Minister Shah Raz Khan, Awami National Party Swat District Leader Ayub Ashad and representatives from all schools of thought of Malakand Division participated in the event.

There were also representatives from Trade Union, Lawyers Union, and Construction Union etc in the JIrga.

On this occasion, the leaders in their speeches urged the security forces to ensure security in their areas. "We want peace on our land, stand by our security forces including Police," the leaders from various parties said.

Related Topics

Police Awami National Party Jirga Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Swat Lawyers Qom Dir Malakand Shangla Buner Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Event All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.