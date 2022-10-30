National Peace Jirga at Chakdara Malakand Division held

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) ::The National Aman Qaumi Jirga at Chakdara, Malakand Division held on Sunday with thousands of people from all walks of life attended.

Jahan Alam, President of Pathoon Qom, MPA Bahadur Khan, Ex-Provincial Minister Muzaffar Syed, Jamaat-e-Islami leader and former MNA Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqub Khan, ANP Central Vice President Hussain Shah Khan, Former Provincial Minister of PML-N Malik Jahanzeb, JUI District Ameer Sirajuddin, Jamaat-e-Islami Dir Leader Malik Bahram Khan, ANP District General Secretary Khwaja Muhammad Khan of Swat, Shangla District Lawyer Mutawakkul Khan of Buner. Lawyers Union President Mehboob Khan, Buner District Awami Pashtun General Secretary Mujibur Rahman, Malakand District General Secretary Ijaz Ali, ANP Malakand District President Ijaz Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami Swat District Ameer Syed Habib-ul-Haq, Pashtun Protection Moment Provincial President Idris Bacha, Pakistan Peoples Party Provincial Advisor Amjad Khan, former Jamaat-e-Islami Provincial Minister Shah Raz Khan, Awami National Party Swat District Leader Ayub Ashad and representatives from all schools of thought of Malakand Division participated in the event.

There were also representatives from Trade Union, Lawyers Union, and Construction Union etc in the JIrga.

On this occasion, the leaders in their speeches urged the security forces to ensure security in their areas. "We want peace on our land, stand by our security forces including Police," the leaders from various parties said.