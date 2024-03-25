National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A seven-day National Polio Campaign started across Larkana division including Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kandhkot-Kashmore on Monday which will continue till March 31, 2024.

The teams have planned to visit remote and far-flung areas as well as rain/flood-affected areas of the five districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1,178,990 children up to the age of five years.

The District Health Departments of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 3,400 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana division and administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the children up to five years age.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed to the people that they should cooperate with polio teams visiting their houses.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Larkana division Ghulam Mustafa Phull appealed to parents of children up to the age of five years to get their children vaccinated during the ensuing national polio campaign up to March 31, 2024, and prevent them from lifelong disability.