Naval Chief Visits Air War College Institute
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Tuesday visited the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air War College Institute (AWCI), Faisal, where he was received by President Air War College Institute, Air Vice Marshal Amir Shahzad
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Tuesday visited the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air War College Institute (AWCI), Faisal, where he was received by President Air War College Institute, Air Vice Marshal Amir Shahzad.
The chief guest congratulated the AWCI faculty for achieving the educational standards worthy of an institute of the highest calibre and emphasised on the importance of preparing future military leadership capable of facing modern day challenges of aerial warfare, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
The Chief of the Naval Staff while addressing the participants of the Air War Course, acknowledged the vital role and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in safeguarding the nation.
Recent Stories
Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed
Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province develop ..
Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for ..
PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians
City experiences scorching heat
Tennis: Rome Open results
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7th cabinet meeting
KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobacco
Efforts required to provide quality medical facilities to patients: Arshad Noor
Minister inspects central jail Hyderabad
Police apprehend child rapist
Pakistan advises Indian politicians to cease dragging it into domestic politics
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed21 minutes ago
-
Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province development21 minutes ago
-
Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for Information Technolo ..21 minutes ago
-
PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians25 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7th cabinet meeting25 minutes ago
-
KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobacco29 minutes ago
-
Efforts required to provide quality medical facilities to patients: Arshad Noor29 minutes ago
-
Korea, UNHCR mark $ 1 million contribution to support refugees in Pakistan29 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects central jail Hyderabad29 minutes ago
-
Police apprehend child rapist29 minutes ago
-
Pakistan advises Indian politicians to cease dragging it into domestic politics21 minutes ago
-
Security forces playing vital role for peace in Balochistan: Ziaullah21 minutes ago