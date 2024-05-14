Naval Chief visits Air War College Institute

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Tuesday visited the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air War College Institute (AWCI), Faisal, where he was received by President Air War College Institute, Air Vice Marshal Amir Shahzad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Tuesday visited the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air War College Institute (AWCI), Faisal, where he was received by President Air War College Institute, Air Vice Marshal Amir Shahzad.

The chief guest congratulated the AWCI faculty for achieving the educational standards worthy of an institute of the highest calibre and emphasised on the importance of preparing future military leadership capable of facing modern day challenges of aerial warfare, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Chief of the Naval Staff while addressing the participants of the Air War Course, acknowledged the vital role and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in safeguarding the nation.