Naval Chief visits US to attend 24th Int’l Sea Power Symposium 2021

KARACHI: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2021) Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited the United States to attend 24th International Sea Power Symposium 2021.

According to spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the theme of the Symposium, organized biennially at USA Naval War College Newport was 'Strength in Unity'. The event was attended by delegations of over 80 countries including naval and coast guard leaders.

Important topics of panel discussions were Sea Power in the Information Age, Combating Invisible Foe: COVID-19 and Illegal Unreported and Unregulated Fishing. The forum also provided an opportunity to share individual thoughts and proposals for enhancing regional and global maritime security.

On the sidelines of Symposium activates, the Naval Chief held meetings with US Secretary of Navy Carlos Del Toro, senior officials of US Navy and Naval Chiefs of Argentine, France, Germany, Ghana, Japan, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

Matters of mutual interest, emerging shared security challenges in maritime domain and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed during these meetings.

Amjad Khan Niazi also apprised his counterparts on Pakistan's commitment to maintain peace and stability in Indian Ocean Region by providing support to Combined Maritime Force Operations and Pakistan Navy's initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

Earlier, the Naval Chief also visited US Surface Warfare school and was briefed about role of US Navy in countering emerging threats in global maritime domain.