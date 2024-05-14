NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & technical education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and National Skills University (NSU) Tuesday agreed to focus on enhancing vocational and technical education, digitalization initiatives, and inclusive training programmes, promising significant sector advancements aligning with national and international standards.

The decision was made during the visit of NAVTTC Chairperson Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad to the National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad.

The NAVTTC chairperson was briefed about the university's initiatives and ongoing efforts in vocational education.

During the meeting, which also included participation from senior academic, administrative, and IT officials, NSU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Mukhtar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar presented detailed information about the university's contributions and ongoing projects.

One significant highlight was the presentation of the UNESCO/UNEVOC Coaction Initiative 2022 Pilot Edition report titled "The Future of TVET: A Scenario-based Study of the Trends and Future Strategic Directions Driving the Evolution of the Sector." Six international partners, including NSU, jointly prepared this report.

The NAVTTC and NSU participant's discussions centered around the 'Digitalization in TVET' initiative, a collaborative project involving Shenzhen Polytechnic University China and partners from Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines.

The initiative, a continuation of the UNESCO/UNEVOC Coaction project, underscores NSU's consistent participation and commitment to advancing vocational education through digital means.

The Vice-Chancellor and his team provided insights into ongoing short-skill courses and the advisory council's role. The council, comprising industry leaders, assists in developing curricula aligned with job market demands.

The NAVTTC chairperson advised that NSU students be included in the upcoming job fair in Islamabad, thereby enhancing their employment prospects.

NSU's efforts in digitalizing skills educational programmes were also discussed, with the NAVTTC chairperson agreeing to collaborate on establishing a blended learning system for vocational programs that meets national and international standards.

Furthermore, the university's role in defining world-class standards for skills/vocational program assessment was highlighted. NSU is currently participating in the European Union-funded project to create Europe's new international self-assessment tool for Centres of Vocational Education (ISATCOV), and the NAVTTC Chairperson pledged her support also for this initiative.

Ms Gulmina Bilal Ahmad advised the NSU administration to seek Qualification Awarding Body Status from the NAVTTC, to which the Vice-Chancellor promptly directed his team to expedite the process.

She was also informed about various skill courses being conducted at the NSU Sarmad Tanveer Campus in Muridke, Sheikhupura, with NAVTTC's support. The NAVTTC chairperson recommended that similar courses be offered at the Main Campus. The NSU team agreed to comply with this directive.

Further discussions led to a resolution to revive the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) project jointly. The project aims to establish a world-class hospitality center at NSU Islamabad. In this regard, the NSU will share the project with the NAVTTC.

The NAVTTC chairperson suggested introducing skill courses for differentially abled individuals, including training on "Be My Eyes," a Danish mobile app designed to help blind and visually impaired people recognize objects and manage daily tasks.

The Vice-Chancellor informed her that NSU was already working in this area and had identified Syed Sardar Ahmed Pirzada, Pakistan's first blind journalist and an active user and mentor of the app, as a resource person.

Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad also visited workshops at the university and praised the skills training initiative involving both digital and conventional methodologies. She also witnessed the demonstration of an electric bike developed by the Department of Electric Engineering Technology faculty members.