Nawab of Junagarh State laid to eternal rest in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Nawab of Junagarh State, Nawab Muhammad Jahangir Khanji was laid to eternal rest in Junagarh graveyard at Hub River Road here on Friday.

Earlier, prominent scholar Haji Hanif Tayyab led the namaz-e-janaza amid appropriate security arrangements at Fatima Jinnah House Road here.

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Director General Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Major General Azhar Waqas, People's Party leaders Saeed Ghani, former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, leaders of MQM-Pakistan Dr. Farooq Sattar and Mehfoz Yar Khan and other notables attended namaz-e-janaza.

A smartly-turned-out contingent of the Sindh Police also presented guard of honor on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawab Muhammad Jahangir Khanji was a cancer patient who breathed his last in a private hospital here on Thursday. The deceased has left behind mother, widow and two children to mourn his death.