Nawaz's Health Condition Is Under Control: NAB Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Nawaz's health condition is under control: NAB spokesman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A spokesman for National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said the health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was under control as his dengue test was also negative.

The platelets were decreased allegedly due to provision of medicine which made blood thin that was suggested by Dr.

Adnan who was his personal physician, he said.

He said, Nawaz Sharif had been shifted to Services Hospital for complete medical check-up as well as to increase the level of platelets. A team of doctors had been deputed to provide him round the clock medical facilities, he added.

The spokesman said that the impression being given in media that NAB had not given permission to Dr adnan to see Nawaz Sharif was totally baseless.

