NCP Goods Worth Millions Recovered From Kharadar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 11:41 PM

The district City Police on Tuesday seized a large quantity of non-custom paid (NCP) goods and arrested three involved accused during a raid in Kharadar area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The district City Police on Tuesday seized a large quantity of non-custom paid (NCP) goods and arrested three involved accused during a raid in Kharadar area.

The police recovered 20 cartons of foreign brand soaps, 17 cartons of candies and chocolates, according to an official.

Three accused identified as Amanullah, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Jan were arrested.

Arrested accused and recovered NCP goods were being handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

