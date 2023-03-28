UrduPoint.com

NDMA Attends Annual Asia-Pacific Forum On Sustainable Development Meeting At Bangkok

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 02:00 PM

NDMA attends annual Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development meeting at Bangkok

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik and Member Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Idrees Mahsud are attending the 10th annual meeting of Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) from March 27-30 in Bangkok, at the United Nations Conference Center (UNCC).

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal is leading the Pakistani delegation for the event. The theme for the ongoing APFSD's meeting is "accelerating the recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels in Asia and the Pacific", a news release said.

Chairman highlighted the role of the legislative assembly in facilitating the implementation of the SDGs, and Pakistan's plan to craft indigenous National Development Goals (NDGs) in line with global protocols. He emphasized on representatives of governments, civil society, and experts of organizations to work with interoperable cooperation for achieving SDGs.

The Chairman NDMA also outlined the importance of the first goal, which focuses on eradicating poverty and lays the foundation for achieving all SDGs. He discussed the urgent need for food and energy security and put forth his views on how this can be achieved by unshackling access to these necessities from manipulation by geopolitical interests.

He recommended setting up a global Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) financing fund, aimed at providing support to countries affected by security threats and instability, such as Syria and Afghanistan, which are among the most vulnerable yet the most ignored by global humanitarian aid.

The Chairman NDMA underscored the critical importance of investment protection through robust resilience and stable insurance, as well as the risks associated with non-participating think tanks that may pose a threat to strategic infrastructure development. He emphasized that greater attention to poverty needs during disaster relief efforts is crucial and this should not be confused with assistance calculations.

Chairman NDMA also called for tangible action plans to make SDGs sustainable, ensuring that populations have equal access to wealth and opportunities. He noted that DRR is a key step toward the safety of all members of society. He highlighted that benchmarking of revised SDGs on yearly updated plans, with country-specific and attainable goals designed to achieve clean and green energy access, which was seen as a driver of all enablers.

Overall, the participants emphasized the importance of greater cooperation and collaboration to achieve SDGs and pledged to keep working together toward a more sustainable future.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Afghanistan United Nations Syria Ahsan Iqbal Civil Society Driver Bangkok March May Event All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million fo ..

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million for mega projects in Middle East ..

1 hour ago
 Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pil ..

Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

2 hours ago
 DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing coopera ..

DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing cooperation

2 hours ago
 ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

2 hours ago
 Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying ..

Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying relationship with US for peace ..

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in Punjab, KPK polls

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.