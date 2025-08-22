GLOF Alert: Heavy rains may trigger floods, landslides in GB, KP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that a fresh wet spell, beginning on August 23, 2025, is likely to affect Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), posing risks of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), flash floods, and landslides in vulnerable glaciated regions.

According to the alert, scattered rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are expected in various parts of GB and KP during the period.

The department cautioned that the prevailing weather conditions may trigger dangerous events in mountainous areas.

The authorities and residents in the affected regions have been advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to minimize potential damage and loss.