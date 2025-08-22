393 human lives perished in recent floods: KP PA told

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly was informed here Friday that 393 including 300 men, 53 women and 40 children were perished in the province during recent floods.

Minister for Relief, Naik Muhammad told the house that 423 houses were destroyed, 1288 were damaged partially and 50 schools were destroyed completely while 216 schools were damaged partially.

The minster informed the house that Buner was the most affected district where 193 men, 30 women and 18 eighteen children lost lives in floods. It was told that 36 men lost lives in District Shangla, 423 houses were destroyed completely, 1288 damaged partially, fifty schools were destroyed and 216 schools were damaged partially.

As many as 18 houses were destroyed, 27 houses damaged partially, while 66 houses were destroyed in Swat and 218 were damaged partially.

He said that provincial government stands with affected families in this hour of distress and added that Chief Minister has announced two million rupees for those who lost lives and Rs.500,000 has been announced for injured.

Earlier, MPA, Shafi Jan said that flood has destroyed 1000 kilometer and 80 percent of major roads have been opened for vehicular traffic. He also appreciated the performance of concerned departments in emergencies during floods.