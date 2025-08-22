Open Menu

393 Human Lives Perished In Recent Floods: KP PA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 10:18 PM

393 human lives perished in recent floods: KP PA told

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly was informed here Friday that 393 including 300 men, 53 women and 40 children were perished in the province during recent floods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly was informed here Friday that 393 including 300 men, 53 women and 40 children were perished in the province during recent floods.

Minister for Relief, Naik Muhammad told the house that 423 houses were destroyed, 1288 were damaged partially and 50 schools were destroyed completely while 216 schools were damaged partially.

The minster informed the house that Buner was the most affected district where 193 men, 30 women and 18 eighteen children lost lives in floods. It was told that 36 men lost lives in District Shangla, 423 houses were destroyed completely, 1288 damaged partially, fifty schools were destroyed and 216 schools were damaged partially.

As many as 18 houses were destroyed, 27 houses damaged partially, while 66 houses were destroyed in Swat and 218 were damaged partially.

He said that provincial government stands with affected families in this hour of distress and added that Chief Minister has announced two million rupees for those who lost lives and Rs.500,000 has been announced for injured.

Earlier, MPA, Shafi Jan said that flood has destroyed 1000 kilometer and 80 percent of major roads have been opened for vehicular traffic. He also appreciated the performance of concerned departments in emergencies during floods.

Recent Stories

UAE delegation reviews Alexandria University's pro ..

UAE delegation reviews Alexandria University's programmes in preparation for ope ..

5 minutes ago
 GLOF Alert: Heavy rains may trigger floods, landsl ..

GLOF Alert: Heavy rains may trigger floods, landslides in GB, KP

1 minute ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Na ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon meets newly appointed ..

1 minute ago
 393 human lives perished in recent floods: KP PA ..

393 human lives perished in recent floods: KP PA told

1 minute ago
 JKLF to host "Save Yasin Malik Conference" in Isla ..

JKLF to host "Save Yasin Malik Conference" in Islamabad

1 minute ago
 Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tar ..

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to ..

2 minutes ago
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veteri ..

Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers

12 minutes ago
 Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verif ..

Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 A ..

12 minutes ago
 Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj q ..

Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota

12 minutes ago
 One killed in Quetta firing

One killed in Quetta firing

13 minutes ago
 Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different op ..

Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations

13 minutes ago
 IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging P ..

IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader"

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan