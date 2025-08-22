Open Menu

Two Arrested Over Woman Assault

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 10:43 PM

The police have arrested a man and his son on charge of assaulting a woman brutally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The police have arrested a man and his son on charge of assaulting a woman brutally.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that SHO Women Police Station Inspector Madiha Irshad had received a complaint that a lady Sumaira Bibi was attacked and brutally tortured by one Javaid and his son Umar Javaid in addition to forcibly kicked out from her house.

Therefore, the police conducted a successful raid and arrested both accused while further investigation was under progress, he added.

