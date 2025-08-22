Two Arrested Over Woman Assault
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 10:43 PM
The police have arrested a man and his son on charge of assaulting a woman brutally
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The police have arrested a man and his son on charge of assaulting a woman brutally.
Police spokesman said here on Friday that SHO Women Police Station Inspector Madiha Irshad had received a complaint that a lady Sumaira Bibi was attacked and brutally tortured by one Javaid and his son Umar Javaid in addition to forcibly kicked out from her house.
Therefore, the police conducted a successful raid and arrested both accused while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
DC Peshawar replaced, transferred to Abbottabad
268th annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) begins
Motorbike ambulances of Rescue 1122 inspected
Ex-Lady Universe visits Faisalabad
Two arrested over woman assault
UAE delegation reviews Alexandria University's programmes in preparation for ope ..
GLOF Alert: Heavy rains may trigger floods, landslides in GB, KP
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon meets newly appointed ..
393 human lives perished in recent floods: KP PA told
JKLF to host "Save Yasin Malik Conference" in Islamabad
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to ..
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Peshawar replaced, transferred to Abbottabad49 seconds ago
-
268th annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) begins50 seconds ago
-
Motorbike ambulances of Rescue 1122 inspected52 seconds ago
-
Ex-Lady Universe visits Faisalabad54 seconds ago
-
Two arrested over woman assault57 seconds ago
-
GLOF Alert: Heavy rains may trigger floods, landslides in GB, KP25 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon meets newly appointed DSPs25 minutes ago
-
393 human lives perished in recent floods: KP PA told25 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to show political matu ..25 minutes ago
-
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers36 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 AH36 minutes ago
-
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota36 minutes ago