Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon meets newly appointed DSPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, held a meeting with more than 59 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) recruited through the Sindh Public Service Commission at the Central Police Office, Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, held a meeting with more than 59 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) recruited through the Sindh Public Service Commission at the Central Police Office, Karachi.

Out of the newly appointed officers, 29 have already been deployed in the field, while 30 await completion of departmental training before receiving their postings. The DSPs recently completed training at the National Police academy, Islamabad, said a news release on Friday.

During the session, IGP Sindh, along with Additional IGP Karachi and senior officers from the Special Branch, shared insights from their professional experiences and challenges. DIGPs from Headquarters, Establishment, Training and other wings were also present.

The meeting covered a wide range of topics including current law and order challenges, crime control, public-friendly policing, and administrative, operational, and financial matters.

Congratulating the officers, IGP Sindh said, “I want newly recruited DSPs to be entrusted with important responsibilities.

Our behavior with the public must be respectful and our communication positive. An officer who works with honesty will not only earn respect but also become a role model.”

He emphasized merit-based postings, stating that the performance of new officers during their initial six months would determine their future assignments. He also highlighted reforms, including the transfer of operational budgets down to police station level, mandatory DDO courses for head clerks, and exam-based appointments for SHOs to ensure transparency.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon urged officers to actively visit crime scenes, preserve evidence with the help of the Crime Scene Unit, and dedicate time to their offices for better information flow and faster actions against crime. He also assured that officers performing well would be rewarded and encouraged.

Concluding the meeting, the DSPs expressed gratitude for the IGP’s guidance and motivation, pledging their full cooperation in strengthening policing across Sindh.