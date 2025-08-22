Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon Meets Newly Appointed DSPs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 10:18 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, held a meeting with more than 59 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) recruited through the Sindh Public Service Commission at the Central Police Office, Karachi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, held a meeting with more than 59 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) recruited through the Sindh Public Service Commission at the Central Police Office, Karachi.
Out of the newly appointed officers, 29 have already been deployed in the field, while 30 await completion of departmental training before receiving their postings. The DSPs recently completed training at the National Police academy, Islamabad, said a news release on Friday.
During the session, IGP Sindh, along with Additional IGP Karachi and senior officers from the Special Branch, shared insights from their professional experiences and challenges. DIGPs from Headquarters, Establishment, Training and other wings were also present.
The meeting covered a wide range of topics including current law and order challenges, crime control, public-friendly policing, and administrative, operational, and financial matters.
Congratulating the officers, IGP Sindh said, “I want newly recruited DSPs to be entrusted with important responsibilities.
Our behavior with the public must be respectful and our communication positive. An officer who works with honesty will not only earn respect but also become a role model.”
He emphasized merit-based postings, stating that the performance of new officers during their initial six months would determine their future assignments. He also highlighted reforms, including the transfer of operational budgets down to police station level, mandatory DDO courses for head clerks, and exam-based appointments for SHOs to ensure transparency.
IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon urged officers to actively visit crime scenes, preserve evidence with the help of the Crime Scene Unit, and dedicate time to their offices for better information flow and faster actions against crime. He also assured that officers performing well would be rewarded and encouraged.
Concluding the meeting, the DSPs expressed gratitude for the IGP’s guidance and motivation, pledging their full cooperation in strengthening policing across Sindh.
Recent Stories
UAE delegation reviews Alexandria University's programmes in preparation for ope ..
GLOF Alert: Heavy rains may trigger floods, landslides in GB, KP
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon meets newly appointed ..
393 human lives perished in recent floods: KP PA told
JKLF to host "Save Yasin Malik Conference" in Islamabad
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to ..
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 A ..
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota
One killed in Quetta firing
Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations
IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader"
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GLOF Alert: Heavy rains may trigger floods, landslides in GB, KP2 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon meets newly appointed DSPs2 minutes ago
-
393 human lives perished in recent floods: KP PA told2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to show political matu ..2 minutes ago
-
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers13 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 AH13 minutes ago
-
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota13 minutes ago
-
One killed in Quetta firing13 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations13 minutes ago
-
IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader"8 minutes ago
-
PM discusses political situation with Dr Nisar Cheema, Zulfiqar Cheema8 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah reviews drainage operations in Mirpur ..8 minutes ago