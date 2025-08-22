Open Menu

UAE Delegation Reviews Alexandria University's Programmes In Preparation For Opening Its Branch In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 10:15 PM

UAE delegation reviews Alexandria University's programmes in preparation for opening its branch in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) ALEXANDRIA, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) – A UAE delegation, headed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Alexandria University, visited Alexandria University in Egypt to review preparations for its new Abu Dhabi branch, which will open for the 2025/2026 academic year. This initiative aligns with both the "UAE Vision 2030" and "Egypt Vision 2030", aiming to bolster the knowledge economy and improve human resource competitiveness in the region.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on Alexandria University's strong global rankings and academic programs. They also toured the Smouha University Hospitals, noting the advanced medical facilities.

Sheikh Khalifa highlighted that the new branch will provide unique educational opportunities, including joint and dual degrees with global institutions.

During the visit, the President of Alexandria University, Dr. Abdelaziz Konsowa, spoke about the university's highly-skilled faculty and its ability to produce graduates who meet the UAE's development needs. He also discussed the university’s international partnerships with top American and European universities in fields like medicine, engineering, and AI, as well as its "Technology Park" project, which links research to the needs of the knowledge-based economy.

Related Topics

Technology Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Alexandria August Top

Recent Stories

UAE delegation reviews Alexandria University's pro ..

UAE delegation reviews Alexandria University's programmes in preparation for ope ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veteri ..

Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers

9 minutes ago
 Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verif ..

Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 A ..

9 minutes ago
 Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj q ..

Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota

9 minutes ago
 One killed in Quetta firing

One killed in Quetta firing

9 minutes ago
 Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different op ..

Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations

9 minutes ago
IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging P ..

IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader"

5 minutes ago
 PM discusses political situation with Dr Nisar Che ..

PM discusses political situation with Dr Nisar Cheema, Zulfiqar Cheema

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfi ..

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah reviews drainage ..

5 minutes ago
 In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the proje ..

In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 M ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

32 minutes ago
 PU CAD, Khayal Art Space organise art exhibition

PU CAD, Khayal Art Space organise art exhibition

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East