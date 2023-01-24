Needed facilities to be provided at local level: Mayor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that the district government would try its best to provide all basic facilities to the people at their doorstep.

Talking to a gathering after inaugurating work on street drains and pavement of streets in Muhallah Muhammad Dad in NA-31, PK-78 here, he said the provision of amenities of life to the people was the topmost priority of the district government.

He said practical steps were underway to enhance the living standard of the local people adding that new BHUs were being constructed to provide healthcare facilities to the people at their doorstep. Besides, he said embroidery centres were being set up on the mohalla level to facilitate and train the local women for earning a respectable livelihood.

Residents of the area thanked Mayor Peshawar for prioritizing development work in their area and appreciated Mayor Peshawar's services to the public.