New Building Of Pharmacy Deptt To Be Constructed At Baghdad Campus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:50 PM

New building of Pharmacy Deptt to be constructed at Baghdad Campus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that a state of the art building for the Pharmacy Department would be established in Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

This building would facilitate modern research and teaching in the field of Pharmacy. The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views during the closing ceremony of 2nd International Pharmacy Conference organized by the Department of Pharmacy, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

"The country demands expansion in the health sector due to the fastly growing population, on the other hand, this sector has also tremendous job potential", Vice-Chancellor added.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is establishing allied health departments including nursing which has increasing demand both nationally and internationally.

Punjab Government has also agreed to fund the new building for College of Conventional and Medicine which will surely boost teaching and research in alternative medicines. Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar said that as many as 170 national and international delegates participated in the conference and presented research papers in the field of Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, Pharmacy Practice, Pharmacognosy and Pharmaceutical Chemistry in three-day proceedings.

Conference focal person Dr Asad Ullah Madni highlighted exhibition organized on the occasion of the international conference to showcase industrial and commercial research in the field of Pharmacy.

