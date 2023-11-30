Newly appointed DS Railways assures special focus on resolution of business community issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Chairman, Standing Committee, Sarhad Chamber on Railways and Dry Port, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi Thursday called on newly appointed Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Peshawar, Masood Ahmad Jan and apprised him about difficulties being faced by business community especially exporters and importers.

According to a press statement issued here, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi who is also Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) congratulated Masood Jan for assuming the charge.

He expressed the hope that due to his roots in Peshawar and vast experience of service in Pakistan Railways, Masood Jan would pay special attention for resolving issues pertained to business community of the province.

On this occasion, Zia Sarhadi appreciated decision taken by Pakistan Railways regarding revival of Awam Express Train from December 20, for passengers travelling between Peshawar to Karachi.

The decision would provide passengers from across the country a safe an economical travelling facility from mountainous terrain of Khyber district to port city of Karachi, he added.

He demanded restoration of services of both Khushal Khan Khattak train and Railway car besides increasing number of sleepers in Khyber Mail train.

The chairman also demanded establishment of Merchant Room for clearing agents at Azha Khel Dry Port, allowing them to work with ease.

Zia told DS Railways that at time of inauguration of Aza Khel Dry Port, the business community were assured that One Window operation would be started at the facility while an export cargo train would also be launched for transportation of goods between Karachi and Peshawar.

The cargo train which would have provided much facilities to businessmen dealing in imports and exports of goods and had to transport transit goods from port city to Peshawar, could not be launched after passage of years, Zia mentioned.

He said for the last twenty years, export cargo was closed from Peshawar dry port and all the export goods were transported in trucks from Peshawar to Karachi.

Zia said KP was blessed with numerous natural resources like gems, marbles, granite and other items like handicraft, carpet, honey and match sticks.

All these items should had been transported from Peshawar to Karachi for export purpose in cargo train from Aza Khel dry port instead of trucks, he added.

He said the Aza Khel dry port was almost non-functional due to which more than 250 custom clearing agents in KP were still idle and had no work to do or make some earning for the families.

Speaking on the occasion, DS Railways, Masood Jan assured the business community of special attention to resolve their issues.