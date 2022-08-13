UrduPoint.com

NHA With Support Of FWO Restores KKH For Small Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2022 | 07:16 PM

NHA with support of FWO restores KKH for small vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) with support of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) on Saturday restored traffic on Karakoram Highway for small vehicles near Uchshar Nala, said Spokesperson NHA.

In a statement Spokesman said that on the special directives of Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, a temporary road was made to restore traffic.

Passengers and tourists were requested to check the weather conditions before traveling.

