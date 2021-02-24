UrduPoint.com
NH&MP Arranges Road Safety Seminar At Sukkur College

Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Wednesday arranged a road safety seminar at Government Atta Hussain Shah College Sukkur in which the prevalence of road accidents was discussed.

Addressing the seminar Sector Incharge, National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Sukkur Zahir Nazeer Viryah said that millions of people die each year in road accidents while many others are injured, resulting in permanent disabilities.

He said that Motorway Police have always maintained the standard of road safety which is also always acknowledged worldwide.

He said that road traffic crashes, should not be accepted as inevitable because they are, in fact, both predictable and preventable.

He said the probability of accidents can be reduced in a number of different ways. Every motorcycle rider should wear a helmet, even the children riding pillion. It is for their safety, after all, he added.

On the occasion, Principal Muzaffar Hussain Jatoi lauded the efforts of the motorway police, calling it a disciplined force that has managed highways very well.

