Nilofar condemns mob killing incident in Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairperson, National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar on Monday condemned the mob killing of an innocent Sri Lankan man, identified as Priyantha Kumara who was beaten to death on December 3.

NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar took to Twitter to express her condolence to a victim and his family. "We cannot subscribe or commit to this horrifying culture of violence as a nation," she said. The incident is not a reflection of Pakistan, she added.

Nilofar Bakhtiar underlined that Pakistan condemns all forms and manifestations of extremism.

She said that those responsible should be brought to justice.