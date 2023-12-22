Nisar Khuhro files nomination papers for NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot, PS-11 (Larkana city), PS-15 (Mirokhan)

The President of Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Friday filed nomination papers for NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The President of Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Friday filed nomination papers for NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot, Provincial Assembly seat of Larkana City PS-11(Larkana-II), PS-15 (Kamber-Shahdadkot-II) and PS-17(Kamber-Shahdadkot-IV).

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, along with a great number of supporters, came to the Assistant Commissioner's office Larkana city to submit his nomination papers in the office of Assistant Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Arslan Choudhary, who has been appointed as Returning Officer(R.O) for PS-11(Larkana-II).

Nooruddin Abro and Kashif Ali Umrani, Sanaullah Unar and Babar Ali Shaikh were the proposers and seconders of Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for PS-11(Larkana-II) respectively.

On the occasion, a good number of leaders and workers of PPP had thronged at AC office Larkana city.

Meanwhile, the President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro along with District President PPP Kamber-Shahdadkot Qammaruddin Gopang, District President PPP Larkana Khursheed Ahmed Junejo and a great number of supporters, today submitted his nomination papers for NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot-II of Kamber-Shahdadkot district, In the Assistant Commissioner office Kamber Abdul Qadir Mashori who has been appointed as Returning Officer(R.

O) for NA-197(Kamber-Shahdadkot-II).

Gul Muhammad Gopang and Muhammad Farooq Tunio were the proposer and seconder of Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot-II of Kamber-Shahdadkot district respectively.

Besides, Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro along with party leaders and workers reached the office of Returning Officer PS-15 Kamber-Shahdadkot-II/ Assistant Commissioner Mirokhan Ayaz Hussain Mashoori and submitted nomination papers for PS-15 of Kamber-Shahdadkot-II.

According to PPP sources said that Nisar Ahmed Khuhro also filled nomination papers for the seat of PS-17 Kamber-Shahdadkot-IV.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that on the instructions of the party leadership, I am submitting nomination papers for PS-11 Larkana city, PS-15, PS-17 and NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot district.