Open Menu

Nisar Khuhro Files Nomination Papers For NA-197 Of Kamber-Shahdadkot, PS-11 (Larkana City), PS-15 (Mirokhan)

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Nisar Khuhro files nomination papers for NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot, PS-11 (Larkana city), PS-15 (Mirokhan)

The President of Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Friday filed nomination papers for NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The President of Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Friday filed nomination papers for NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot, Provincial Assembly seat of Larkana City PS-11(Larkana-II), PS-15 (Kamber-Shahdadkot-II) and PS-17(Kamber-Shahdadkot-IV).

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, along with a great number of supporters, came to the Assistant Commissioner's office Larkana city to submit his nomination papers in the office of Assistant Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Arslan Choudhary, who has been appointed as Returning Officer(R.O) for PS-11(Larkana-II).

Nooruddin Abro and Kashif Ali Umrani, Sanaullah Unar and Babar Ali Shaikh were the proposers and seconders of Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for PS-11(Larkana-II) respectively.

On the occasion, a good number of leaders and workers of PPP had thronged at AC office Larkana city.

Meanwhile, the President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro along with District President PPP Kamber-Shahdadkot Qammaruddin Gopang, District President PPP Larkana Khursheed Ahmed Junejo and a great number of supporters, today submitted his nomination papers for NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot-II of Kamber-Shahdadkot district, In the Assistant Commissioner office Kamber Abdul Qadir Mashori who has been appointed as Returning Officer(R.

O) for NA-197(Kamber-Shahdadkot-II).

Gul Muhammad Gopang and Muhammad Farooq Tunio were the proposer and seconder of Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot-II of Kamber-Shahdadkot district respectively.

Besides, Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro along with party leaders and workers reached the office of Returning Officer PS-15 Kamber-Shahdadkot-II/ Assistant Commissioner Mirokhan Ayaz Hussain Mashoori and submitted nomination papers for PS-15 of Kamber-Shahdadkot-II.

According to PPP sources said that Nisar Ahmed Khuhro also filled nomination papers for the seat of PS-17 Kamber-Shahdadkot-IV.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that on the instructions of the party leadership, I am submitting nomination papers for PS-11 Larkana city, PS-15, PS-17 and NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot district.

Related Topics

Sindh President Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Arslan Khursheed Ahmed Larkana Babar Ali Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Nomination Papers NA-197 PS-11 PS-15 PS-17

Recent Stories

12 wounded in drone attack on Ukraine's occupied D ..

12 wounded in drone attack on Ukraine's occupied Donetsk

1 minute ago
 Christ spread the message of peace: Khali Georgel

Christ spread the message of peace: Khali Georgel

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine hopes 'unacceptable' Polish border blockad ..

Ukraine hopes 'unacceptable' Polish border blockade will end

2 minutes ago
 Football: Club World Cup results

Football: Club World Cup results

2 minutes ago
 ECP declares PTI's intra-party election void, revo ..

ECP declares PTI's intra-party election void, revokes 'bat' symbol

2 minutes ago
 French caviar farms look forward to EU label of or ..

French caviar farms look forward to EU label of origin

2 minutes ago
French-led resistance blocks EU deal on app worker ..

French-led resistance blocks EU deal on app workers

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad sees record 109 candidates for upcoming ..

Islamabad sees record 109 candidates for upcoming elections

2 minutes ago
 Mainly cold, cloudy weather forecast for Balochist ..

Mainly cold, cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise before Christmas break as infla ..

Stock markets rise before Christmas break as inflation cools

10 minutes ago
 Delegation of 34th Senior Management Course at NIM ..

Delegation of 34th Senior Management Course at NIM Lahore visits FCCI

7 minutes ago
 Leaders of MQM-P, PPP, JI filed nomination papers

Leaders of MQM-P, PPP, JI filed nomination papers

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan