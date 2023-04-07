Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

No Country Can Modify Indus Water Treaty Unilaterally: Senate Told

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM

No country can modify Indus Water Treaty unilaterally: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Friday appraised the Senate that the incumbent government was cognizant of its responsibility adding that no country could modify Indus Water Treaty unilaterally.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Leader of Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem, Kamran Murtaza, Mushahid Hussain Sayed and others about India's notice to Pakistan through the Indus Water Commission on January 25, 2023 for revision of the Indus Water Treaty, she said that no one should be panic as the treaty could not be revised unless both parties, Pakistan and India, agreed on it.

She said Pakistan received a vague letter from India on January 25 for revision of the treaty and deliberately was done by Modi regime apparently for domestic consumption and gain in Indian elections. Soon after receiving the letter, the relevant departments have started their deliberation and the Prime Minister has been given a briefing, she added.

She said that there was no need to be worried as Pakistan was fully capable to defend its rights bilaterally and at the international level.

Sherry said that Pakistan had also raised objections over the construction of the controversial Kishenganga and Baglihar dams and Ratle Hydropower Project by India.

However, she said that there was water storage issue in the country, adding that work was being carried out to enhance water storage capacity in the country. Land has also been acquired for Diamer Bhasha dam and work was also in progress on Mohamand and Diamer Bhasha dams in this to enhance country's storage capacity. As many as 16 small and medium dams have also been planned in Sindh while planning was also being made to build such dams in Balochistan.

Earlier, moving the Calling Attention Notice, Dr Shahzad Waseem said the government should adopt solid strategy to deal the Indian notice issue.

Kamran Murtaza said the government should take the issue seriously and tough time should be given to India without any delay.

Mushahid Hussain said, we have to counter India with national unity. The nuclear prorgamme was launched by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto while nuclear tests were conducted on the directives of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he added.

He also called for ending confrontation with Supreme Court and armed forces besides elections as per its scheduled timing.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Senate Balochistan Prime Minister Supreme Court Water Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Sherry Rehman Nuclear Mushahid Hussain Syed Dam Progress January From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

7 minutes ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

23 minutes ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

2 hours ago
 InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ ..

InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.