No Extension In Amnesty Scheme's Deadline: FBR Chairman

Thu 20th June 2019

No extension in amnesty scheme's deadline: FBR Chairman

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi Wednesday said that the government would not extend the deadline of amnesty scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi Wednesday said that the government would not extend the deadline of amnesty scheme.

The people could avail the Assets Declaration Scheme till June 30 as there would be no extension it its last date, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Zaidi said the FBR had collected all the relevant data about the people.

He said the jewelery being held by the people at home was not included in the scheme. Likewise, the scheme was also not for non-registered vehicles.

The FBR chairman said the prize bonds of Rs 40,000 would have to be got registered by the holders in their Names by September, otherwise the same would cease to exist.

