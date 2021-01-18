No fake degree issued by Gomal University from 2013-16; VC says errors attributed to fake degrees in past

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) ::Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Monday said the as per the findings of the inquiry committee it was found that from year 2013 to 2016 no fake degree was issued by the prestigious institute.

He said it was very unfortunate that a vicious attempt was made to defame the institution in the name of fake degrees, adding that the committee formed in past did not take a detailed look at the 4 year record from 2013 to 2016 in the exam section and attributed the errors in the results to fake degrees in a very hasty manner.

He said the subsequent investigation had revealed that the report caused irreparable damage to Gomal University in the field of education, adding that perhaps due to lack of experience in examination matters, the committee could not understand the basic point that was submitted in the records of the exam section.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that when he took charge of Gomal University as the vice chancellor, he was told about the matter and he immediately reshuffled the staff and appointed Dr. Muhammad Safdar Baloch as Controller of Examinations and Dr. Asghar Ali Khan as the Additional Controller of Examinations so that he could review all the administrative and technical shortcomings in the examination section.

The vice chancellor said that in order to look into the issue of these degrees, a committee headed by Controller Examinations Malakand University Shahid Khan who was having more than 30 years of experience in examination matters was formed. The other members included Girls Degree College No. 1 Principal Shafqat Yasmeen and Government Degree College Drabin Principal Shakeel Malik, Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Safdar Baloch and Additional Controller Examinations Dr Asghar Ali Khan.

He said that in the light of the recommendations of the committee the procedure for verification of degrees would be started in a phased manner as per the procedure laid down by this committee and the issues related to degrees of majority of the people would be resolved soon.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said Gomal University Syndicate had directed to appoint a high level inquiry committee to identify the black sheep in the exam section and take action against them in accordance with the code of conduct.

He said as per the directives of Gomal University Syndicate certificates of appreciation would be awarded to all the members of the inquiry committee including the head of the committee Shahid Khan.