No More Deaths Reported In Past 24 Hours : NDMA

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 04:20 PM

No more deaths reported in past 24 hours : NDMA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The total death toll due to devastating monsoon floods across the country on Monday was reported as 1,739 amid property losses whereas no one perished in the past 24 hours.

Moreover, 12,867 individuals were reported injured since the onset of the rainy season.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a 24-hour situation report released on routine basis that accounted overall life, property and infrastructure losses due to the heavy rains which lashed out various parts of the country.

The water inundation in many areas due to heavy rains and flash floods caused damage to 2,288,481 houses and killed 1,164,270 livestock animals in the flood-hit areas including 897,014 fully damaged and 1,391,467 got partially damaged during rains.

However the cumulative damages so far stated that almost 13,115 km road, and 439 bridges were washed by heavy rains in various districts of all the provinces including that of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The NDMA report highlighted that 90 districts across the country were notified as calamity hit areas with some 33,046,329 people affected, over 179,281 individuals rescued in various rescue operations and more than 546,288 people inhabited in camps.

Under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the flood relief assistance, some Rs 66,961,100,000 were disbursed among 2,759,601 beneficiaries making it to 97 percent of the total affected population so far.

