No one be allowed to create anarchy, chaos in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

The Interior Minister says detailed discussion was held with PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on all issues confronted to the government, nation and the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 13th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that no one would be allowed to create anarchy and chaos in the country.

He said the government would take steps in light of party Quaid’s vision with the coordination of our allies.

The Minister said PML-N has a clear policy to fulfill the constitutional requirements against anyone who had violated the constitution.

The statement came after former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said as long as he was alive he would not accept the government of thieves. He said he would continue his struggle for true independence.

He was addressing in Attock on Thursday.

Imran Khan said they demanded early elections, saying that there was no other way. If the government of thieves was imposed again they would be on the roads.