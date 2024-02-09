Noor Ahmed of PPPP wins PS-47 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Noor Ahmed Bhurgri has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-47 Mirpur Khas-III constituency by securing 56,522 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an independent candidate Faisal Kachelo who bagged 17,420 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 45.91 per cent in the constituency.