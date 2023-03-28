Notorious drug peddler held; narcotics recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Police during a crackdown against drug dealers, arrested a notorious drug peddler here and recovered 5500 gram hashish and 322 gram ice from his possession.

SHO Sohail Shah on Tuesday said that the drug seller namely Arsalan, a resident of Qureshabad was wanted in various crime cases registered in different police stations of the district.