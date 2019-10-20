OGDCL makes four discoveries in three months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has made four discoveries during the last three months with accumulative potential to produce 886 Barrels per Day (BPD) oil and 26.432 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas.

Due to aggressive exploration strategy, the company found three hydrocarbon deposits in collaboration with its partners in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and one in Sindh, official sources told APP.

The OGDCL made a find having potential to produce 9.12 MMCFD gas and 520 BPD oil in district Sanghar province in July, while it discovered three reservoirs in Kohat district of KP with initial flow of 12.7 MMSCFD gas and 240 BPD condensate in August, around 76 BPD crude oil and 0.512 MMSCFD gas in September and 50 BPD oil and 4.1 MMSCFD gas in October.

Commenting on the last year's performance, the sources said the company injected 13 new wells, producing 373,515 barrels crude oil and 4,867 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system during the fiscal year 2018-19.

"The company contributed around 45 percent and 29 percent towards the country's total oil and natural gas production respectively," he added.

During the period, the company also acquired 1,324 Line-Kilometer 2D and 620 Square-kilometer 3D seismic data, which represented 63 percent and 41 percent, respectively of total seismic data acquisition in the country.

The OGDCL drilled 16 new oil and gas wells including nine exploratory/appraisal and seven development, which yielded three discoveries namely Chanda-1 and Mela-5 in district Kohat, KPK province and Mangrio-1 in district Tando Muhammad Khan, Sindh province.

In a bid to tackle natural decline and maintain production from mature wells, the company carried out successful work over job-with-rig at Kunnar-10, Rajian-8, Bobi-3, Kal-1, Sono-4, Jand-1, Thal West-1, Bhambra-1, Palli Deep-1 and Chak Naurang South-1.

During the period, the company's net Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production stood at 802 tons, showing increase of 16 percent as compared to the corresponding year due to starting production from Bitrisim, Nashpa and Kunnar Pasakhi Deep fields.

With a portfolio of 43 exploration licences, the company has the largest exploration acreage in the Pakistan, covering 24 percent of the total awarded acreage as of June 30, 2019. Currently, all production volumes are being realized from onshore areas of the country, while it also has working interest offshore exploration blocks.

