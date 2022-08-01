UrduPoint.com

OGRA Reduces LPG Price By Rs29.56 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs29.56 per 11.8-kg cylinder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for August, decreasing the commodity price by Rs29.56 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder.

According to the notification, the authority reduced the locally produced LPG price by Rs2.50 per kilogram.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs2,571.41 in August, which was available at Rs2,600.97 in July.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs217,916.22 for the current month. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 220,421.22 during the last month.

Related Topics

LPG Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Sale Price July August Gas Market

Recent Stories

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Mad ..

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

14 minutes ago
 Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

30 minutes ago
 Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

2 hours ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

2 hours ago
 realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Br ..

Realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Brand among BrandZ’s Chinese G ..

2 hours ago
 HBL’s Balance Sheet crosses Rs 5.0 trillion in H ..

HBL’s Balance Sheet crosses Rs 5.0 trillion in H1 2022 as the Bank continues t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.