One killed, 26 injured as bus overturns

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :One person was killed while 26 others sustained injuries as a passenger bus overturned near Samundri on Monday evening.

According to Rescue-1122, a passenger bus was on its way to Fort Abbas from Faisalabad when its tyre burst near Chak 465/G-B, Khaldi stop near Samundri.

As a result, one person died on the spot and 26 others including women and children were injured.

Rescue teams and police concerned reached the spot immediately after the incident and started rescue operation.

The body of deceased person, who was later identified as Danish s/o Fayyaz Ahmed, was shifted to a mortuary while the injured were rushed to THQ hospital.

The injured included Rashid, Arsalan, Nazar Abbas, Waseem, Abdul Razzaq, Akbar, Riasat, Amir, Tariq, Saleem, Bahadur, Ghulam Shabir, Amir, Adnan Hassan, Ahmed Yar, Abid, Bulshan Bibi and others.

The condition of 5 injured persons was stated to be critical.