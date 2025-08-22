Open Menu

One Killed In Quetta Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 10:07 PM

One killed in Quetta firing

One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near Jinnah Road area of Quetta, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near Jinnah Road area of Quetta, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday.

According to initial reports, unidentified assailants opened fire and killed a person identified as M.

Aslam,

near Jinnah Road area of Quetta. Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. Police team have started search operation to trace the perpetrators.

