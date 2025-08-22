Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations

Hyderabad police arrested nine suspects involved in gambling, drug supply and illegal possession of weapons in various operations, according to the police spokesperson

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Hyderabad police arrested nine suspects involved in gambling, drug supply and illegal possession of weapons in various operations, according to the police spokesperson.

Haali Road police conducted raids at multiple locations and arrested six alleged gamblers including Shabbir alias Mushki Bhatti, Muhammad Imran Shaikh, Javed Patha, Umair Ali Kalhoro, Muhammad Aamir Shoro and Zameer Yousafzai. Additionally, Shehzad Rajput, a mainpuri (chewing tobacco) supplier was also taken into custody.

Police recovered cash used for gambling, playing cards, betting slips and 200 packets of mainpuri from the suspects' possession, while all accused were booked under the relevant laws.

Meanwhile, Naseem Nagar check post police arrested suspect Ali Gohar Mallah following an alleged encounter. He was found in possession of a pistol and ammunition. Two other suspects including Afzal and Sajjad alias Sajo managed to flee the scene.FIRs have been registered against all suspects.

GOR Police in a separate move arrested drug peddler Dilawar Mangrio with 550 grams of hashish. A case has been filed against him under the narcotics act.