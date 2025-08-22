Open Menu

Hyderabad Police Arrest 9 Suspects In Different Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 10:07 PM

Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations

Hyderabad police arrested nine suspects involved in gambling, drug supply and illegal possession of weapons in various operations, according to the police spokesperson

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Hyderabad police arrested nine suspects involved in gambling, drug supply and illegal possession of weapons in various operations, according to the police spokesperson.

Haali Road police conducted raids at multiple locations and arrested six alleged gamblers including Shabbir alias Mushki Bhatti, Muhammad Imran Shaikh, Javed Patha, Umair Ali Kalhoro, Muhammad Aamir Shoro and Zameer Yousafzai. Additionally, Shehzad Rajput, a mainpuri (chewing tobacco) supplier was also taken into custody.

Police recovered cash used for gambling, playing cards, betting slips and 200 packets of mainpuri from the suspects' possession, while all accused were booked under the relevant laws.

Meanwhile, Naseem Nagar check post police arrested suspect Ali Gohar Mallah following an alleged encounter. He was found in possession of a pistol and ammunition. Two other suspects including Afzal and Sajjad alias Sajo managed to flee the scene.FIRs have been registered against all suspects.

GOR Police in a separate move arrested drug peddler Dilawar Mangrio with 550 grams of hashish. A case has been filed against him under the narcotics act.

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veteri ..

Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers

1 minute ago
 Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verif ..

Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 A ..

1 minute ago
 Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj q ..

Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota

1 minute ago
 One killed in Quetta firing

One killed in Quetta firing

1 minute ago
 Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different op ..

Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations

1 minute ago
 In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the proje ..

In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 M ..

19 minutes ago
UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

24 minutes ago
 Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU

Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU

15 minutes ago
 Criteria for foreign online degrees strengthened: ..

Criteria for foreign online degrees strengthened: Chairman HEC

7 minutes ago
 Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in f ..

Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in flood-hit regions: NDMA Chief

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Irrigation dept put on alert amid rising flo ..

Sindh Irrigation dept put on alert amid rising flood flows in river Indus

7 minutes ago
 PTI politics revolves solely around one person: Ba ..

PTI politics revolves solely around one person: Barrister Danyal

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan