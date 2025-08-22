Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers

The Sindh High Court has stayed the appointments of BPS-17 Veterinary Officers for which the recruitment test was conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC)

According to details, a division bench at Hyderabad Circuit on Friday also issued notices to the provincial government, SPSC and Director General of the Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department to submit a reply at the next date of hearing.

The stay was granted in a petition filed by advocate Ayatullah Khuwaja on behalf of 14 petitioners who had applied for the same post but who were not declared successful for the appointment.

The lawyer argued before the bench that the SPSC had allegedly declared such candidates who had secured the highest marks in the written test to have failed in the interviews while those who had obtained lower marks in the written had been declared successful in the interviews.

The bench adjourned the hearing to September 9 while putting the respondents on notice.