Sindh High Court Stays SPSC Appointments Of Veterinary Officers
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 10:07 PM
The Sindh High Court has stayed the appointments of BPS-17 Veterinary Officers for which the recruitment test was conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC)
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Sindh High Court has stayed the appointments of BPS-17 Veterinary Officers for which the recruitment test was conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).
According to details, a division bench at Hyderabad Circuit on Friday also issued notices to the provincial government, SPSC and Director General of the Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department to submit a reply at the next date of hearing.
The stay was granted in a petition filed by advocate Ayatullah Khuwaja on behalf of 14 petitioners who had applied for the same post but who were not declared successful for the appointment.
The lawyer argued before the bench that the SPSC had allegedly declared such candidates who had secured the highest marks in the written test to have failed in the interviews while those who had obtained lower marks in the written had been declared successful in the interviews.
The bench adjourned the hearing to September 9 while putting the respondents on notice.
Recent Stories
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 A ..
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota
One killed in Quetta firing
Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations
In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 M ..
UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU
Criteria for foreign online degrees strengthened: Chairman HEC
Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in flood-hit regions: NDMA Chief
Sindh Irrigation dept put on alert amid rising flood flows in river Indus
PTI politics revolves solely around one person: Barrister Danyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers2 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 AH2 minutes ago
-
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota2 minutes ago
-
One killed in Quetta firing2 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations2 minutes ago
-
In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 MW of electricity.20 minutes ago
-
Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in flood-hit regions: NDMA Chief8 minutes ago
-
Sindh Irrigation dept put on alert amid rising flood flows in river Indus8 minutes ago
-
PTI politics revolves solely around one person: Barrister Danyal8 minutes ago
-
MWMC inks MoU with PSIC for collaborative initiatives16 minutes ago
-
LWMC CEO reviews cleanliness arrangements in city5 minutes ago
-
WASA directed to accelerate ADP development projects5 minutes ago